‘Vidaamuyarchi’ OTT release: Date and platform for Ajith’s action thriller

Ajith’s action thriller Vidaamuyarchi is set to stream on Netflix from March 3, 25 days after its theatrical release on February 6. Directed by Magizh Thirumeni, the film draws inspiration from the 1997 Hollywood thriller Breakdown and features Trisha as Ajith’s missing wife, with the plot revolving around his desperate search for her. The movie takes a different approach compared to Ajith’s recent films, focusing more on character dynamics in the first half before transitioning into intense action in the later acts.

According to THE WEEK’s review, the film enhances its protagonist’s presence compared to its Hollywood counterpart but slightly diminishes the impact of the original story. The supporting cast includes Arjun Sarja, Arav, and Ramya Subramanian, along with Azerbaijani actors who authentically portray characters posing obstacles to Ajith’s mission. Notably, these foreign actors deliver dialogues in their native language, adding to the film’s realism.

Produced by Subaskaran Allirajah under Lyca Productions, Vidaamuyarchi follows the streaming pattern of Ajith’s previous film Thunivu, which also premiered on Netflix after its theatrical run. Fans eager to watch Ajith’s latest action-packed drama can catch it exclusively on the platform starting March 3.