Asus launches new 2-in-1 convertible gaming tablet: Details

Mumbai: Asus launched new 2-in-1 convertible gaming tablet in global markets. The device named Asus ROG Flow Z13 (2025) is now available to purchase in China and the UAE, a month after it was unveiled at CES 2025.

Asus ROG Flow Z13 (2025) is priced at AED 8,999 (roughly Rs. 2,13,600) for the GZ302EA-XS96 model with a Ryzen AI Max+ 395 CPU and 32GB of RAM. The company has yet to announce pricing for other variants in the region. In the US and China, the ROG Flow Z13 (2025) is available at $2,099 (roughly Rs. 1,83,000) and CNY 14,999 (roughly Rs. 1,80,400) for the base model with a Ryzen AI Max 390 CPU and 32GB of RAM. Two other Ryzen AI Max+ 395 variants with 32GB and 128GB of RAM are listed at $2,299/ CNY 15,999 (roughly Rs. 2,00,400/ Rs. 1,92,500) and $2,799/ CNY 17,999 (roughly Rs. 2,44,000/ Rs. 2,16,500), respectively.

The Asus ROG Flow Z13 (2025) sports a 13.4-inch 2.5K (2,560×1,600 pixels) IPS LCE screen with a 180Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision HDR, and 100 percent coverage of the DCI:P3 colour gamut. The screen is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5 and it is claimed to deliver 500nits peak brightness.

It is powered by up to 16-core AMD Ryzen AI Max+ 395 CPUs with built-in Radeon 8060S graphics and an AMD XDNA NPU with up to 50 TOPS. There’s a new vapour chamber that’s built using copper and stainless steel, along with dual second-generation Arc Flow Fans for improved cooling. Asus has equipped the ROG Flow Z13 (2025) with up to 128GB of LPDDR5x RAM.

You get 1TB of NVMe M.2 SSD storage on the ROG Flow Z13 (2025). There’s a 13-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel IR camera on the front. Connectivity options on the gaming tablet include Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port, two USB 4 Type-C ports, an HDMI 2.1 port, a 3.5mm combo audio jack (Hi-Res certified), and a MicroSD card reader.

The company has equipped the Asus ROG Flow Z13 (2025) with two 2W speakers with Dolby Atmos. There’s a 4-cell 70Wh battery on the gaming tablet, and it can be charged using a 200W charger.