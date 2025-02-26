Commodity Market: Gold prices slips down marginally

Mumbai: Price of sovereign gold edged lower marginally from its all-time high price in Kerala. Gold is priced at Rs 64,400, down by Rs 200 per 8 gram. One gram gold is priced at Rs 8050, down by Rs 25. Yesterday, gold price gained by Rs 160 per 8 gram to all-time high of Rs 64,600 per 8 gram. old price has touched a life-time high of Rs 64,560 on February 20.

In other major markets, gold prices experienced a modest increase on Wednesday. The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.8827.3 per gram, reflecting an increase of Rs 220. The cost of 22 carat gold is 8093.3 per gram, a rise of Rs 210. The price fluctuation of 24 carat gold over the past week is recorded at -0.11%, while over the last month, the change stands at -6.28%. The current price of silver is 104000 per kg, reflecting an decrease of 200 per kg.

In the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold April futures contracts at MCX settled higher Tuesday at Rs 86,380 per 10 gram, which is up by 0.22% or Rs 200. Silver March futures contracts also opened higher on Tuesday. The prices surged to a day’s high of Rs were trading at Rs 95,589/kg, up by 0.52% or Rs 500. On Monday, gold April futures contract settled at Rs 86,184 per 10 grams with a gain of 0.20% while silver March futures contract settled at Rs 95,089 per kilogram with a loss of 1.15%. The MCX will remain closed today due to Shiratri.

In global markets, price of spot gold was little changed at $2,949.46, about $7 shy of the all-time high of $2,956.15 scaled in the previous session. U.S. gold futures steadied at $2,965. Price of spot silver shed 0.3% to $32.27 an ounce, platinum dropped 0.3% to $963.35, and palladium was 0.3% lower at $937.27.