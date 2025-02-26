Holi 2025: Indian Railways announces special trains: Full list

New Delhi: Central Railway has announced 28 special trains to help passengers travel during the Holi festival. These trains will run between Mumbai, Nagpur, Madgaon, Nanded, and Pune to accommodate the extra rush. The railway has introduced bi-weekly, weekly, and overnight services with both AC and sleeper coaches.

Full list:

Mumbai–Nagpur (Bi-Weekly Special)

Departure from CSMT: 9, 11, 16, and 18 March at 12:20 am, arriving in Nagpur at 3:10 pm.

Return from Nagpur: Same dates at 8:00 pm, reaching CSMT at 1:30 pm the next day.

Mumbai–Goa (Weekly Special)

Departure from CSMT: 6 and 13 March at 12:20 am, arriving in Madgaon at 1:30 pm.

Return from Madgaon: 6 and 13 March at 2:15 pm, reaching CSMT at 3:45 am the next day.

Mumbai–Goa (LTT Special)

Departure from LTT: 13 and 20 March at 10:15 pm, arriving in Madgaon at 10:30 am.

Return from Madgaon: 14 and 21 March at 2:30 pm, reaching LTT at 4:05 am.

Mumbai–Nanded (Weekly Special)

Departure from LTT: 12 and 19 March at 12:55 am, arriving in Nanded at 9:00 pm.

Return from Nanded: 12 and 19 March at 10:30 pm, reaching LTT at 4:05 pm the next day.

Pune–Nagpur (Weekly Specials)

First Train: Departs Pune on 11 and 18 March at 3:50 pm, arriving in Nagpur at 6:30 am. Returns on 12 and 19 March at 8:00 am, reaching Pune at 11:30 pm.

Second Train: Runs on 12 and 19 March with the same schedule.