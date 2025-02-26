IndiGo launches new flight service to this Gulf country: Details

Mumbai: Leading Indian airline IndiGo announced the launch of a new direct service to Saudi Arabia. The air carrier will operate flights to Madinah from Hyderabad in India.

The new direct flight service will be operated thrice-weekly. IndiGo currently operates over 190 daily departures connecting 65 domestic and 15 international destinations from Hyderabad.

‘By commencing direct flights to Madinah, a major Islamic pilgrimage site, we aim to simplify travel within the region and beyond,’ said Vinay Malhotra, Head of Global Sales, IndiGo.

With the new service, IndiGo will now operate over 100 flights a week from various cities in India to four destinations in Saudi Arabia – Riyadh, Dammam, Jeddah and Madinah.

The new service will be the carrier’s 38th international destination and 128th overall destination.