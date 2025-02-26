Know misconceptions about pregnancy and sex

Sex during pregnancy is often a topic of debate. It is often believed that sex during pregnancy can impact the baby’s health or cause a miscarriage. However, the stigma surrounding sex during pregnancy often arises due to various factors such as taboos, misconceptions, and a lack of open communication between couples.

Common myths related to sex during pregnancy:

Myth 1: Sex during pregnancy is dangerous for baby

Fact: In most normal pregnancies, sex is safe and can be enjoyable. Benefits of sex during pregnancy include intimacy and bonding, reduced stress and anxiety, and pain relief. However, follow the guidelines given by the expert.

Myth 2: Pregnancy decreases sexual desire for all women

Fact: Hormonal changes during pregnancy can lead to fluctuating libido. While some women experience a decreased sex drive due to fatigue or nausea, others report an increase in sexual desire. It varies from person to person.”

Myth 3: Sex during pregnancy increases the risk of infections

Fact: While hormonal changes make pregnant women more susceptible to infections, maintaining hygiene, using protection, and ensuring both partners are in good health can prevent any risks.

Myth 4: Sex during pregnancy can cause miscarriage or premature labour

Fact: While there may be exceptions, in most cases, sex during pregnancy is not a risk factor for miscarriage or premature labour. One should consult an expert and clear all the doubts regarding this.

Also Read; Know relation between masturbation and immunity

Myth 5: Certain positions should be avoided during sex amid pregnancy

Fact: Most positions are safe, but as the pregnancy progresses, some positions may become more comfortable than others.

Myth 6: Orgasm during pregnancy can harm the baby

Fact: Orgasm is a natural bodily function and is not harmful to the baby. The benefits of orgasm during pregnancy are helping with relaxation, pain relief, and improved mood.

Myth 7: You must wait several months after childbirth to resume intimacy

Fact: While healing varies, most doctors recommend waiting about six weeks postpartum to allow the body to recover.