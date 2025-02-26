Maha Kumbh 2025 concludes: 45 days, 65 crore devotees, 3 lakh cr revenue

The Maha Kumbh 2025 in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, which began on January 13, concluded its 45-day spiritual journey on Maha Shivratri, February 26. Millions of devotees from around the world gathered at the Triveni Sangam, the sacred confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati, to take ritualistic dips for spiritual purification and salvation. Alongside its immense religious significance, the event left a lasting economic impact, driving revenue and employment on a massive scale.

The Uttar Pradesh government allocated ?6,382 crore (approximately $800 million) for infrastructure and event management, a 72% increase from 2019. Despite an estimated expenditure of ?7,000 crore, the Maha Kumbh generated revenue between ?22.5 lakh crore and ?26.25 lakh crore, primarily benefiting tourism, transport, and local businesses. Around 80% of attendees reportedly spent ?5,000 each, significantly boosting the economy. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath projected that the event would contribute over ?3 lakh crore to the state’s economy, with industries such as FMCG, fintech, and tech startups capitalizing on the business opportunities.

This year’s Kumbh witnessed an unprecedented 620 million devotees taking a holy dip, with over 100 million participating on key days. The event also fueled job creation across multiple sectors, including hospitality, transportation, healthcare, and security. Temporary employment surged, benefiting local artisans and small businesses, further driving regional economic growth.