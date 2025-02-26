Mahindra launches Scorpio N Carbon edition in India: Price, Features

Mumbai: Mahindra has launched the Scorpio N Carbon edition in the Indian markets. The special edition was launched to celebrate the record sales of Scorpio N. Scorpio N has registered a record sales of 2 lakh units. The first model of the Mahindra Scorpio N was launched in 2022.

The all-new Mahindra Scorpio N Carbon features the same engine as the parent model. It gets two engine options- the 2.0-litre mStallion TGDi petrol engine that produces 203 HP of power and 370 Nm of torque (manual variant) and 380 Nm torque (automatic variant). It also has a 2.2-liter mHawk CRDi diesel engine delivering 175 HP and 400 Nm.

The Mahindra Scorpio N Carbon has a new exterior appeal with a metallic black theme, tone-on-tone dark treatment, smoked chrome accents, black alloy wheels, and dark Galvano-finished roof rails.

The Mahindra Scorpio N Carbon gets new interior theme with premium upholstery. The interior of the Scorpio N Carbon is blacked out with premium upholster, and contrast deco stitching. Other features in the Scorpio N Carbon include- a wireless charging system, auto-dimming IRVM, dual-zone climate control, ventilated front seats, a 7-inch digital instrument cluster, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 12-speaker Sony audio system, and more.

The Mahindra Scorpio N Carbon gets safety features like- a tyre pressure monitoring system, ISOFIX child seat anchorages, hill hold, hill descent control, driver drowsiness detection, electronic stability control, rear parking cameras, front and rear parking sensors, and more.

The Mahindra Scorpio N Carbon is exclusively available in the Z8 and Z8 L variants. The prices of the Scorpio N Carbon start from Rs 19,19,400 (ex-showroom) and the top-spec, the Scorpio N Carbon 4WD AT is tagged at Rs 24,89,100.