Orgasm helps women choose high-quality mates, says study

A study published in the Psypost.org claims that the female orgasm helps women choose high-quality mates, promoting sexual selection. This mate choice theory is similar to how peahens choose peacocks with more impressive tails, as revealed in a 2010 study published on Nature.com.

This study reported that the female orgasm is related to certain male characteristics. For example, males who are viewed as funny, creative, warm, faithful and better smelling elicit more orgasms in their female partners, and put in more effort to induce partner orgasm. Women with more masculine and dominant partners report more frequent and earlier orgasms, and women with more attractive male partners are more likely to have experienced orgasm during their most recent sexual encounter.

1. Personality traits: Males who are perceived as funny, creative, warm, faithful, and having a pleasant scent are more likely to induce orgasms in their female partners.

2. Effort and attentiveness: Men who put in more effort to induce partner orgasm are more likely to elicit orgasms in their female partners.

3. Masculinity and dominance: Women with more masculine and dominant partners report more frequent and earlier orgasms.

4. Physical attractiveness: Women with more attractive male partners are more likely to have experienced orgasm during their most recent sexual encounter.

Other factors also highlight the complexities of the female orgasm and its potential role in sexual selection and mate choice.