Royal Enfield adds new colour variants of Guerrilla 450: Details

Mumbai: Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 was launched in the Indian market in July 2024. Now, the brand has added two new colours. The first of the two is the Peix Bronze colour for the mid-level Dash trim which made its debut at the EICMA 2024, while the second option is the Smoke Silver scheme for the Dash variant. The price of the Dash is Rs 2.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The bookings for these variants will begin on March 10.

Apart from the two new colours, the Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 is also available in Brava Blue, Yellow Ribbon, Playa Black, and Gold Dip.

The bike has a round headlamp, muscular fuel tank, and a long single-piece seat. It comes with black alloy wheels, fork tubes, gaiters, and headlamp casing.The bike gests a 4-inch round TFT display that offers connectivity features with media controls, full map navigation with Google Maps, a digi-analog instrument cluster with tripper pod, and more.

Also Read: BYD unveils Atto 3 Facelift: Details

Based on a steel tubular frame, the Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 houses a 452 cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine. This unit is tuned to produce 39 hp of power at 8,000 rpm and 40 Nm of peak torque while revving at 5,500 rpm. This unit works with a six-speed wet multi plate clutch with a slip-and-assist feature.

Supporting the bike are 43 mm telescopic front forks with 140 mm wheel travel and a mono-shock at the rear end with 150 mm travel. Meanwhile, braking is the responsibility of a 310 mm ventilated disc with a double piston caliper at the front end and a 270 mm single disc at the rear end with a single piston. For added safety, the brand also offers dual-channel ABS. The bike holds the ground using 17-inch wheels.