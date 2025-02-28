Allahabad HC directs ASI to clean Jama Masjid in Sambhal

The Allahabad High Court on Friday directed the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to clean the premises of Jama Masjid in Sambhal but refrained from ordering whitewashing of the mosque. The directive came in response to an application filed by the Committee of Management, Jama Masjid, seeking permission for whitewashing and cleaning ahead of Ramzan. A day earlier, the court had instructed the ASI to inspect the site and appoint a three-member team to submit a report by 10 am on Friday.

According to the ASI’s findings, the mosque’s interior is coated with ceramic paint, eliminating the need for whitewashing. During the hearing, senior advocate S F A Naqvi, representing the mosque committee, emphasized that their primary request was for whitewashing and lighting arrangements. However, based on the ASI report, the court only instructed the agency to clear dust and remove overgrown grass from the premises, avoiding any alterations to the painted surfaces.

In response to concerns about potential disruptions, Naqvi assured the court that the cleaning process would proceed smoothly without interference. Meanwhile, the state’s advocate general confirmed that law and order would be maintained throughout the cleaning operation, ensuring a peaceful process at the mosque site.