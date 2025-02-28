Banks to remain shut for 14 days in March: Full list

Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released the list of bank holidays for the month of March Banks in the country will remain closed for 14 days in March 2025. These closures include public holidays, regional holidays, and regular closures on second and fourth Saturdays and all Sundays. In the case of state-specific festivals, the banks will remain shut only in those states.
Also Read: CM Yogi announces ?10,000 bonus, health insurance for Mahakumbh sanitation, health workers
The list of bank holidays is prepared by RBI for every month. It is notified under three categories namely Negotiable Instruments Act, Holiday, Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday and Banks’ Closing of Accounts.
Here is the complete list of national and regional holidays for March 2025:
March 2 (Sunday) – Weekly holiday
March 7 (Friday): Chapchar Kut – Banks will be closed in Mizoram
March 8 (Second Saturday) – Weekly holiday
March 9 (Sunday) – Weekly Holiday
March 13 (Thursday): Holika Dahan and Attukal Pongala – Banks closed in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Jharkhand, and Kerala
March 14 (Friday): Holi (Dhuleti/Dhulandi/Dol Jatra) – A public holiday in most states, except Tripura, Odisha, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Manipur, Kerala, and Nagaland
March 15 (Saturday): Holi in select states – Banks closed in Agartala, Bhubaneswar, Imphal and Patna
March 16 (Sunday) – Weekly Holiday
March 22 (Fourth Saturday): Weekly Holiday and Bihar Diwas
March 23 (Sunday) – Weekly Holiday
March 27 (Thursday): Shab-e-Qadr – Banks closed in Jammu
March 28 (Friday): Jumat-ul-Vida – Banks closed in Jammu and Kashmir
March 30 (Sunday) – Weekly Holiday
March 31 (Monday): Ramzan-Id (Id-Ul-Fitr) (Shawal-1)/Khutub-E-Ramzan – Most states will observe a public holiday, except Mizoram and Himachal Pradesh
It must be noted that facilities like online banking and UPI will not be affected during these holidays despite the branches being shut.
Post Your Comments