Banks to remain shut for 14 days in March: Full list

Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released the list of bank holidays for the month of March Banks in the country will remain closed for 14 days in March 2025. These closures include public holidays, regional holidays, and regular closures on second and fourth Saturdays and all Sundays. In the case of state-specific festivals, the banks will remain shut only in those states.

The list of bank holidays is prepared by RBI for every month. It is notified under three categories namely Negotiable Instruments Act, Holiday, Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday and Banks’ Closing of Accounts.

Here is the complete list of national and regional holidays for March 2025:

March 2 (Sunday) – Weekly holiday

March 7 (Friday): Chapchar Kut – Banks will be closed in Mizoram

March 8 (Second Saturday) – Weekly holiday

March 9 (Sunday) – Weekly Holiday

March 13 (Thursday): Holika Dahan and Attukal Pongala – Banks closed in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Jharkhand, and Kerala

March 14 (Friday): Holi (Dhuleti/Dhulandi/Dol Jatra) – A public holiday in most states, except Tripura, Odisha, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Manipur, Kerala, and Nagaland

March 15 (Saturday): Holi in select states – Banks closed in Agartala, Bhubaneswar, Imphal and Patna

March 16 (Sunday) – Weekly Holiday

March 22 (Fourth Saturday): Weekly Holiday and Bihar Diwas

March 23 (Sunday) – Weekly Holiday

March 27 (Thursday): Shab-e-Qadr – Banks closed in Jammu

March 28 (Friday): Jumat-ul-Vida – Banks closed in Jammu and Kashmir

March 30 (Sunday) – Weekly Holiday

March 31 (Monday): Ramzan-Id (Id-Ul-Fitr) (Shawal-1)/Khutub-E-Ramzan – Most states will observe a public holiday, except Mizoram and Himachal Pradesh

It must be noted that facilities like online banking and UPI will not be affected during these holidays despite the branches being shut.