Commodity Market: Gold prices depreciate for third day in a row

Mumbai: Price of sovereign gold edged lower for third straight day in Kerala. Gold price reached below Rs 64,000 mark after nine days. Gold is trading at Rs 63,440, down by Rs 640 per 8 gram. One gram gold is priced at Rs 7930, lower by Rs 80. Yesterday, gold price declined by Rs 320 per 8 gram. In last three days, gold price declined by Rs 1160 per 8 gram. Gold touched fresh life-time high of Rs 64,600 on February 25.

In other major markets, gold prices experienced a modest decrease on Friday. The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.8754.3 per gram, reflecting an decrease of Rs 440. The cost of 22 carat gold is 8026.3 per gram, a fall of Rs 400. The price fluctuation of 24 carat gold over the past week is recorded at -0.8%, while over the last month, the change stands at -5.94%. The current price of silver is 101000 per kg, reflecting no change .

In the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold April futures were trading at Rs 84,732 per 10 grams, down by Rs 478 from the previous session’s closing price. Meanwhile, May silver futures were at Rs 94,852 per kg, falling by Rs 698.

In global markets, price of spot gold was up 0.1% at $2,879.09. Gold is down nearly 2% for the week, its biggest weekly drop since November 25, 2024, and on track for its first weekly decline after eight consecutive gains. U.S. gold futures eased 0.2% to $2,889.60. Price of spot silver was steady at $31.25 an ounce, platinum fell 0.1% to $947.55 and palladium eased 0.4% to $915.63.