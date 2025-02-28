Fishing boat catches fire off Raigad coast

A fishing boat owned by Rakesh Gan caught fire around 6-7 nautical miles off the coast of Akshi, Alibaug, in Raigad district during the early hours of Thursday. The fire broke out between 3-4 am, prompting a distress call. In response, the Indian Coast Guard and the Indian Navy launched a swift rescue operation and successfully evacuated all 18 crew members. Raigad SP confirmed that no casualties were reported.

Indian Coast Guard Ship (ICGS) SavitriBai Phule, which was patrolling off Mumbai, spotted the burning boat at a location identified as 190 Prongs Lt 21. The ship immediately responded and verified that all fishermen had safely transferred to another fishing boat in the vicinity. The Coast Guard continued fire-fighting operations to control the blaze.