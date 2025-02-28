Heavy Snowfall Hits Himachal, Disrupts Roads and Power Supply

Heavy snowfall and continuous rainfall have severely impacted Himachal Pradesh, disrupting daily life across multiple districts. Over 200 roads have been blocked, and power and water supplies have been affected, particularly in Lahaul and Spiti, Kullu, Kinnaur, and Chamba. Authorities have closed educational institutions in Lahaul and Spiti and Chamba due to hazardous conditions. Key routes such as Darcha-Shinkula, Darcha-Sarchu, and Koksar-Manali via Rohtang remain impassable, prompting officials to warn travelers against using these roads for safety reasons.

An avalanche alert has been issued for higher-altitude regions, with authorities urging the public to avoid unnecessary travel. In Kullu’s Manikaran Valley, an artificial lake formation in Jeera Nallah at Tosh village has raised fears of flash floods, leading to evacuations. In Shimla district, 12 roads, including the Hindustan-Tibet Road near Narkanda, have been shut due to slippery conditions, and traffic has been rerouted. The Meteorological Department has issued an orange warning for heavy snowfall in Lahaul and Spiti, Kinnaur, Chamba, and other high-altitude regions, predicting continued precipitation.

Shimla has witnessed steady rainfall since last night, prompting a yellow alert for more rain and light snowfall. Despite the adverse weather, schools and colleges in the capital remain open. Tabo in Lahaul and Spiti recorded the lowest temperature at minus 4.5 degrees Celsius, while Nahan was the warmest at 23.2 degrees Celsius. The state remains on high alert as snowfall continues to disrupt transport, infrastructure, and daily activities.