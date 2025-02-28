Know psychological and sexual consequences of diabetes

Diabetes is a chronic illness. It affects sexual function and mental health as well. Neuropathy (nerve damage) and vasculitis (inflammation of the blood vessels) are frequent complications in people with diabetes, affecting sexual arousal in both genders. Chronic hyperglycemia (high blood sugar) worsens these conditions, resulting in numerous complications. Physical fatigue during or after sex often precipitates hypoglycemia (low blood sugar), and intercourse then becomes difficult and stressful instead of gratifying.

In men, inadequately controlled diabetes can cause nerve and blood vessel damage, and erectile dysfunction (ED). It can also produce retrograde ejaculation, where the semen goes into the bladder rather than out through the urethra. Such issues can put a strain on relationships and have a highly negative effect on self-confidence, forming a cycle of psychological and physical problems.

For women, diabetes usually results in vaginal dryness, pain during sex, and recurring infections such as vaginitis or urinary tract infections (UTIs). Urinary sugar levels facilitate the environment for fungal infection, resulting in frequent itching and burning. Such symptoms interfere with normal living and reduce sexual desire, complicating the relationship even more. Gradually, failure to openly face these issues ends up causing frustration, loneliness, and depression.

The emotional burden of sexual health problems due to diabetes is deep, and most people feel helpless or ashamed.

Solutions do exist, though. The initial step is controlling blood sugar levels with antidiabetic drugs. In women, newer treatments such as vaginal rejuvenation with monopolar radiofrequency and vulvovaginal PRP therapy are effective. These therapies aid in the restoration of vaginal tissue health and comfort, enabling women to gain confidence and intimacy.