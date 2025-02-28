Stock Market: Indian equity indices end lower

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty ended lower. BSE Sensex plummeted 1414.33 points or 1.90 per cent to close at 73,198.10. NSE Nifty 50 tanked 420.35 pts or 1.86 per cent to end at 22,124.70.

Stocks advanced on BSE, were 607 against 3,351 stocks that declined, and 95 remained unchanged. Total stocks traded were 4,053. The number of stocks that recorded a 52-week high was 48, and those that hit a 52-week low was 882. A total of 89 stocks traded in the upper circuit, and 469 in the lower circuit.

Top losers were Tech Mahindra, IndusInd Bank, Maruti, HCL Tech, Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys, Mahindra & Mahindra and Titan. Top gainers were Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries and Adani Ports.

Investors’ wealth tumbled by Rs 7.46 lakh crore in morning trade on Friday. The market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms eroded by Rs 7,46,647.62 crore to Rs 3,85,63,562.91 crore (USD 4.42 trillion) in morning trade.

In the broader market, the BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices slipped over 2 per cent. The BSE SmallCap index went on to log its biggest monthly fall in the last 5 years.

All sectoral indices ended with losses in excess of 1 per cent each. The BSE IT and Auto indices were the worst hit, as they plunged around 4 per cent each. FMCG, Healthcare, Capital Goods, Consumer Durables and Oil & Gas indices dropped more than 2 per cent each.