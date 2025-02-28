Weekly Panchang (Feb 28 – Mar 6, 2025): Venus Retrograde, Phulera Dooj & Auspicious Muhurats

The upcoming week brings significant celestial movements that may influence emotions and decision-making. Venus turning retrograde encourages reflection on relationships, love, and finances, prompting reconsideration of past connections and priorities. Meanwhile, a tense square between the Sun and Jupiter could create internal conflict regarding major choices or belief systems. Spiritually, Phulera Dooj is set to bring positivity, while Vinayaka Chaturthi and Masik Karthigai enhance devotion, prosperity, and inner harmony. The week also features auspicious muhurats for important life events like weddings, housewarming ceremonies, and property or vehicle purchases. Below is a detailed breakdown of the week’s Panchang for New Delhi, NCT, India.

Auspicious Muhurats This Week

As per Vedic astrology, performing important tasks during auspicious muhurats enhances success rates by aligning actions with cosmic energies. This week’s favorable timings include:

Marriage Muhurat: March 1 (11:22 AM – Mar 2, 6:45 AM), March 2 (6:45 AM – Mar 3, 1:14 AM), and March 6 (10:01 PM – Mar 7, 6:40 AM).

Griha Pravesh Muhurat: March 1 (11:22 AM – Mar 2, 6:45 AM), March 5 (1:08 AM – Mar 6, 6:41 AM), and March 6 (6:41 AM – 10:50 AM).

Property Purchase Muhurat: February 28 (1:40 PM – Mar 1, 6:46 AM) and March 6 (12:05 AM – Mar 7, 6:40 AM).

Vehicle Purchase Muhurat: March 2 (8:59 AM – 9:01 PM) and March 6 (10:50 AM – Mar 7, 6:40 AM).

Upcoming Planetary Transits

Planetary movements play a crucial role in shaping events and personal experiences. Key transits this week include:

March 1: Sun and Venus in a semi-sextile (9:34 AM).

March 2: Mercury enters Uttar Bhadrapada Nakshatra (12:15 AM), Venus goes retrograde (6:04 AM), Saturn transits Purva Bhadrapada Pada (7:20 PM), and Sun-Jupiter square (11:45 PM).

March 4: Sun moves into Purva Bhadrapada Nakshatra (6:48 PM).

Festivals & Observances This Week

Ishti (Feb 28): A Vedic ritual performed on Amavasya for purification, prosperity, and spiritual discipline.

Phulera Dooj (Mar 1): Celebrated between Basant Panchami and Holi, symbolizing joy and fresh beginnings, often associated with Lord Krishna.

Chandra Darshana (Mar 1): Observing the moon for the first time after Amavasya is believed to bring mental clarity and emotional balance.

Vinayaka Chaturthi (Mar 3): Devotees worship Lord Ganesha for wisdom, success, and the removal of obstacles.

Skanda Sashti (Mar 4): A day dedicated to Lord Kartikeya, observed through fasting and prayers for protection and triumph over negativity.

Masik Karthigai (Mar 5): A Tamil festival honoring Lord Murugan and Lord Shiva, marked by lighting oil lamps symbolizing the removal of ignorance.

Phalguna Ashtahnika Begins (Mar 6): A Jain festival involving eight days of temple prayers, fasting, and spiritual cleansing.

Rahu Kaal Timings (Inauspicious Periods)

Vedic astrology advises against starting new ventures during Rahu Kaal, as it is believed to bring obstacles. The inauspicious time slots this week are:

Feb 28: 11:07 AM – 12:34 PM

Mar 1: 9:40 AM – 11:07 AM

Mar 2: 4:55 PM – 6:22 PM

Mar 3: 8:11 AM – 9:39 AM

Mar 4: 3:28 PM – 4:55 PM

Mar 5: 12:33 PM – 2:00 PM

Mar 6: 2:00 PM – 3:28 PM

This week presents a blend of cosmic challenges and auspicious moments. Aligning actions with favorable planetary movements can enhance success and harmony in various aspects of life.