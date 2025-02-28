Woman and two children found dead on railway tracks near Ettumanoor; probe on

Three bodies, including those of a woman and her two children, were found on railway tracks near Ettumanoor early Friday morning. The deceased have been identified as Shiny and her children, Aleena and Ivan, residents of Parolikkal. Reports indicate that they were struck by the Kottayam-Nilambur Express around 5:20 AM. The train’s loco pilot informed authorities that the trio appeared to have jumped in front of the train, leading to a severe impact that left their bodies mutilated. Footwear belonging to the victims was also found on the tracks.

The exact circumstances behind their deaths remain uncertain, but initial reports suggest a possible suicide linked to family disputes. Shiny had been separated from her husband, Noby Lukose, and their divorce proceedings were ongoing. She had been living at her parental home for the past nine months. On the morning of the incident, she reportedly told her relatives she was taking her children to church. The night before, the family had dinner together, showing no apparent signs of distress.

Shiny, a BSc Nursing graduate, had been unemployed for some time and was struggling to find a job, which reportedly caused her emotional distress. Authorities suspect this could have contributed to the tragedy. The bodies have been sent to Kottayam Medical College Hospital for a post-mortem examination, while the police have launched an investigation to determine the exact cause of the incident.