India’s GDP grows 6.2% in third quarter

New Delhi: India’s economic growth decelerated to 6.2 per cent in the third quarter of the current fiscal (October- December 2024). Data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO) showed this. This was mainly due to poor performance by the manufacturing and mining sectors.

The Indian economy recorded a growth of 9.5 per cent in the year-ago period. The Indian economy grew at 5.6 per cent in the July-September quarter this fiscal. The NSO, in its second advance estimate of national accounts, pegged the country’s growth at 6.5 per cent for 2024-25. It had projected a growth of 6.4 per cent for the current fiscal in its first advance estimates released in January 2025.

The NSO also revised the GDP growth for 2023-24 to 9.2 per cent against the earlier estimate of 8.2 per cent. Meanwhile, gross value added (GVA), which measures the total value of goods and services produced in an economy, also grew 6.2% in Q3.