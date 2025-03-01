Know health  risks of obesity

Obesity is a growing global health concern. Obesity significantly increases the risk of various chronic diseases. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), obesity has nearly tripled worldwide since 1975.

Excess body weight is linked to severe health conditions, including cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, and even certain cancers. Understanding the long term health risks of obesity is crucial to taking preventive measures.

Obesity affects nearly every organ system, leading to long term health risks. From increased strain on the heart to metabolic disorders, carrying excess weight can severely impact quality of life. Many of these conditions develop gradually and may become life-threatening if left unmanaged.

Increased risk of heart disease

Obesity is one of the primary risk factors for cardiovascular diseases. Excess fat, particularly around the abdomen, contributes to high blood pressure, high cholesterol, and inflammation, all of which increase the risk of heart attacks and strokes.

Type 2 diabetes development

People with obesity are more likely to develop insulin resistance, leading to type 2 diabetes. This condition affects how the body processes blood sugar, increasing the likelihood of complications such as nerve damage, kidney disease, and vision loss.

Joint problems and osteoarthritis

Carrying excess weight puts additional stress on the joints, particularly in the knees and hips. Over time, this can lead to osteoarthritis, a painful condition that affects mobility and quality of life.

Higher risk of certain cancers

Obesity has been linked to an increased risk of cancer, including breast, colon, kidney, and liver cancer. The excess fat in the body may promote inflammation and hormonal imbalances that contribute to cancer development.

Liver failure and fatty liver

Obesity is a leading cause of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), a condition where excess fat accumulates in the liver, potentially leading to liver inflammation and cirrhosis. NAFLD can progress to life-threatening liver failure if not managed properly.

Respiratory issues and sleep apnea

Obesity can lead to breathing difficulties, including obstructive sleep apnea, a condition where the airway becomes blocked during sleep. This can cause interrupted breathing, fatigue, and an increased risk of high blood pressure and heart disease.

Mental health concerns

Obesity is often linked to depression, anxiety, and low self-esteem. The social stigma and emotional distress associated with obesity can negatively impact mental health, leading to unhealthy eating patterns and a cycle of weight gain.

Weakened immune system

Chronic inflammation caused by obesity can weaken the immune system, making the body more susceptible to infections, including respiratory issues. A compromised immune system also affects wound healing and recovery from chronic diseases.