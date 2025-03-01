Noise launches new earbuds in India: Price, Features

Mumbai: Noise, an Indian brand known for its smartwatches and TWS has recently launched its premium Master Series earbuds, named the Noise Master Buds. The new earbuds are priced at Rs 7,999. It will be available in three colour variants- Onyx, Titanium and Silver. The TWS are available on the official Noise website, Amazon India and at selected retail stores such as Reliance Digital, Croma, and Vijay Sales.

The new TWS features Sound by Bose technology for an enhanced audio experience and further comes with adaptive Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), spatial audio and high-definition audio codec.

Also Read: UPI transactions in India touch fresh record high in January

It is equipped with 12.4mm drivers built with high-quality PEEK and Titanium materials. The earbuds features adaptive ANC up to 49dB for superior sound isolation. It also supports LHDC codec for high-fidelity sound.

The device comes with Spatial Audio, Google Fast Pair, and dual-device connectivity.With premium features and Bose-tuned sound, the Noise Master Buds aim to deliver a high-quality listening experience at an affordable price.