Revolt Motors launches RV BlazeX electric motorcycle in India: Price, Features

Mumbai: Revolt Motors has launched the new RV BlazeX electric motorcycle. The high-performance bike is priced at Rs 1.15 lakh (ex-showroom). Bookings for this have already started with a token amount of Rs 499, and deliveries are expected to begin in the first week of March 2025.

Built on the entry-level RV1, the BlazeX boasts a more powerful 4.1 kW motor, delivering 5.49 bhp and 45 Nm of torque. The battery capacity remains at 3.24 kWh, offering a claimed range of up to 150 km. With fast charging, the bike reaches 80 percent charge in just 80 minutes, while standard charging takes about 3 hours and 30 minutes.

The RV BlazeX comes with a three-year warranty (or 45,000 KM, whichever comes first). The design of the RV BlazeX features a sleek circular LED headlamp, a two-tone fairing, and a single-piece seat. It also comes with black alloy wheels for a modern look.

The bike comes with a 6-inch LCD display, 4G connectivity, built-in GPS, and smart IoT functions like GPS tracking, geo-fencing, and over-the-air updates. The RV BlazeX is equipped with telescopic forks at the front and twin shock absorbers at the rear for a smooth ride. It has 240mm disc brakes at both the front and rear for reliable stopping power. Other key specifications include a seat height of 790mm, a ground clearance of 180mm, and a 1350mm wheelbase.