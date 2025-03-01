Samsung launches new Galaxy M series smartphones in India: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: Samsung launched two new Galaxy M series smartphones in the Indian markets. The new phones are Samsung Galaxy M16 5G and Galaxy M06 5G. The Galaxy M16 5G is confirmed to get six years of Android upgrades.

The Galaxy M16 5G is priced at Rs. 11,499 for the 4GB + 128GB storage model. The 6GB and 8GB variants with the same storage are priced at Rs. 12,999 and Rs. 14,499, respectively. These are introductory price tags including a bank-based discount of Rs. 1,000. The phone is available in Blush Pink, Mint Green, and Thunder Black colourways and will go on sale from March 5.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy M06 5G is priced at Rs. 9,499 for the 4GB + 128GB option and Rs. 10,999 for the 6GB + 128GB version (including Rs. 500 bank discount). It is available in Blazing Black and Sage Green shades. Sales are set to begin on March 7. The new handsets will be available for purchase through Amazon.

The Galaxy M16 5G is confirmed to receive six Android upgrades and six years of security updates. On the other hand, Samsung is promising four generations of OS upgrades and security updates for the Galaxy M06 5G. The Galaxy M16 5G features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,340 pixels) Super AMOLED display, while the Galaxy M06 5G gets a 6.7-inch HD+ (720×1,600 pixels) screen.

Both Galaxy M16 5G and Galaxy M06 5G feature a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor with up to 8GB RAM and a maximum of 128GB of onboard storage.

The Galaxy M16 5G has a triple rear camera unit, comprising a 50-megapixel main camera, a 5-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. It gets a 13-megapixel selfie shooter on the front. Meanwhile, the Galaxy M06 5G has a dual rear camera setup including a 50-megapixel wide-angle lens and a 2-megapixel depth camera. It includes an 8-megapixel front camera for selfies.

Both phones feature side-mounted fingerprint sensors for authentication. They have Samsung’s Knox Vault feature for security and support Quick Share for sharing files and images. The Galaxy M16 5G also comes with Samsung Wallet with Tap and Pay functionality.Both Galaxy M16 5G and Galaxy M06 5G carry 5,000mAh batteries with support for 25W fast charging.