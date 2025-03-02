Balance your hormonal health and mood swings with these foods

Most women experience mood swings before their periods. These emotional swings can go from mild irritability to more strong feelings of sadness or anxiety. Lifestyle choices, particularly diet, can also influence these mood variations.

Leafy Green Vegetables: Leafy greens like spinach, kale, fenugreek, etc, are rich in magnesium – a mineral that plays an important role in brain function and mood regulation. As per a research article published in the National Library of Medicine, magnesium can help alleviate symptoms of premenstrual syndrome (PMS), including mood swings and irritability. So, leafy greens can help you balance your mood!

Fatty Fish: Omega-3 is known for its anti-inflammatory properties and positive effects on mental health, according to a 2022 research paper published in The Journal of Obstetrics and Gynaecology. Fish such as salmon, mackerel, and sardines are high in omega-3 fatty acids and an excellent source. Moreover, Omega-3s have been linked to reduced symptoms of depression and may help manage mood swings associated with PMS.

Nuts and Seeds: Almonds, walnuts, flaxseeds, and pumpkin seeds are great sources of essential fatty acids and magnesium. As mentioned above, these nutrients support neurotransmitter function, which can help stabilize mood and reduce PMS symptoms.

Whole Grains: Whole grains like brown rice, quinoa, and oats will provide you with complex carbohydrates that can increase serotonin levels in the brain, promoting a sense of well-being and reducing mood swings.

Fermented Foods: A healthy gut microbiome means improved mood which ultimately may help alleviate anxiety and depression symptoms associated with PMS, according to a research paper published in Frontiers in Nutrition. Common fermented foods like yoghurt, kefir, sauerkraut, and kimchi contain probiotics that support gut health. Eating these can help you keep your stomach and mood elevated.