Commodity Market: Gold prices remain firm

Mumbai: Gold prices remained unchanged in Kerala on Sunday, March 2, 2025. Gold price has been declining for last four days. Gold is priced at Rs 63,520 per 8 gram and Rs 7940. Yesterday, gold price declined by Rs 80 per 8 gram. In last four days, gold price declined by Rs 1240 per 8 gram. Gold touched fresh life-time high of Rs 64,600 on February 25.

In other major markets, gold prices experienced a modest decrease on Sunday. The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.8679.3 per gram, reflecting an decrease of Rs 210. The cost of 22 carat gold is 7957.3 per gram, a fall of Rs 190. The price fluctuation of 24 carat gold over the past week is recorded at 0.45%, while over the last month, the change stands at -3.46%.The current price of silver in India is 100100 per kg, reflecting an increase of 100 per kg.

In the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold April futures ended at at Rs 84,732 per 10 grams, down by Rs 478 from the previous session’s closing price. Meanwhile, May silver futures were at Rs 94,852 per kg, falling by Rs 698.

In global markets, price of spot gold was up 0.1% at $2,879.09. Gold is down nearly 2% for the week, its biggest weekly drop since November 25, 2024, and on track for its first weekly decline after eight consecutive gains. U.S. gold futures eased 0.2% to $2,889.60. Price of spot silver was steady at $31.25 an ounce, platinum fell 0.1% to $947.55 and palladium eased 0.4% to $915.63.