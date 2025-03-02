Communication mistakes to avoid to stay married’

Communication is the key to a strong and flourishing relationship. However, communication that is not effective may end up hurting your partner, send the wrong message or cause serious harm if left unchecked. They are called the communication pitfalls.

As per expertsh, there are three common pitfalls in communication that can prevent partners from truly understanding one another. One ‘shouldn’t do’ these things to improve harmony in their relationship. Criticism, defensiveness, and stonewalling are the 3 common communication mistakes in communication that can threaten your marriage or relationship.

Criticism: Criticism can make your partner feel attacked or inadequate, leading to defensiveness, where both sides focus on defending themselves rather than resolving the issue. This back-and-forth can quickly escalate conflicts, leaving both people feeling misunderstood.

2. Defensiveness: When your partner shares their feelings or insecurities, and you defend yourself by saying: “What do you mean I don’t take care of you? Don’t you remember last night when I…?”

Your partner hears: “I don’t care about your feelings, I care about defending myself.” Therefore, try saying: “How you see me is so important to me because you are important to me.”

3. Stonewalling: Stonewalling is a pitfall where one partner emotionally shuts down or withdraws, often leading to feelings of rejection and abandonment. This further damages the connection.

These pitfalls can hide the true meaning of your messages and prevent you from getting the closeness, respect, and understanding you need. These behaviours mask the real message you want to communicate and make it difficult to resolve conflicts effectively.