GST collection in India surge to Rs 1.84 lakh crore in February 2025

New Delhi: The gross Goods and Services Tax (GST) collections rose by 9.1 per cent to about Rs 1.84 lakh crore in February. Domestic GST revenues climbed by approximately 10.2 percent, with collections rising from Rs 1,28,760 crore to Rs 1,41,945 crore. Meanwhile, import revenues increased by 5.4 percent to Rs 41,702 crore during February.

As per the data, during the month, mop up from Central GST stood at Rs 35,204 crore, State GST at Rs 43,704 crore, Integrated GST at Rs 90,870 crore and compensation cess of Rs 13,868 crore. Total refunds issued during February were Rs 20,889 crore, a 17.3 per cent increase over the year-ago period.

The overall Gross GST Revenue, which includes both domestic and import components, surged by roughly 9.1 percent — from Rs 1,68,337 crore in the previous year to Rs 1,83,646 crore in February 2025. On a net basis, after accounting for refunds, the total GST revenue grew by 8.1 percent to Rs 1.63 lakh crore.

Several states and union territories reported significant gains: Haryana’s collections jumped by 20 percent, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh both marked a 14 percent rise.In the Union Budget, the government projected an 11 percent increase in GST revenue for the year, estimating collections at Rs 11.78 lakh crore, including Central GST and compensation cess.