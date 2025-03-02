India to remain fastest growing major economy: IMF

New York: Multilateral financing agency International Monetary Fund (IMF) has said that India will retain its position as the fastest-growing major economy in the world. IMF predicted a GDP growth of 6.5 per cent in 2025-26.

As per IMF, India’s economic growth has remained robust, with GDP growth of 6 per cent y-on-y in the first half of 2024-25. Inflation has broadly declined within the tolerance band of the Reserve Bank (of 2 to 6 per cent).

According to the second advance estimate released by the Indian government, the country’s economy is expected to clock a growth rate of 6.5 per cent during 2024-25. India’s real GDP growth accelerated to 6.2% in October-December 2024 (Q3 FY25), up from 5.6% in the previous quarter (Q2), driven by rising consumption demand, according to quarterly GDP estimates from the National Statistics Office (NSO). In comparison, GDP had grown 9.5% in Q3 of 2023-24.