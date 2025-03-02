Numeros Motors launches Diplos Max electric scooter: Details

Mumbai: Numeros Motors, has launched its multi-utility e-scooter, Diplos Max, in Hyderabad. The electric scooter is priced at Rs 1,12,199 (ex-showroom, Hyderabad). , Diplos Max marks the company’s entry into the personal mobility segment under its flagship Diplos platform.

The Diplos Max features dual disc brakes, high-performance LED lighting, and theft alerts, geofencing, and vehicle tracking features. . It also features a square chassis and wider tires designed to provide grip across different terrains.

Numeros Motors is currently operating in 14 cities and plans to expand its sales and service network by onboarding 170 dealers by FY 2025-26.