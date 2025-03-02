Ramadan 2025: UAE announces immigration office working hours

Dubai: The General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai (GDRFA Dubai) announced the official working hours for Ramadan. The authority said that customers can access services at the main headquarters in Al Jafiliya, as well as at Al Manara and Al Twar Centres, and the other centres affiliated with GDRFA Dubai across various areas of the emirate.

Also Read: Security forces kill two Maoists in encounter

Operating hours will be from 9am to 5pm daily, except on Fridays, when working hours will be from 9am to 12om and resume from 2pm to 5pm. To provide round-the-clock support, the Customer Happiness Centre – Airport services Terminal 3 will continue to offer services 24 hours a day, while services will also be accessible through smart applications and the official website. Meanwhile, the Al Aweer Customer Happiness Centre will operate from 7am to 5pm throughout the week. GDRFA said that customers can reach out to the Amer Call Centre via the toll-free number 8005111, available 24/7 for inquiries and assistance throughout the holy month.