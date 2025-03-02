Security forces kill two Maoists in encounter

Sukma: Two Maoists have been killed in an encounter with security forces in Sukma district, Chhattisgarh. The recovered bodies of the Maoists are yet to be identified. The forces also recovered weapons from the area.

‘Based on specific inputs about the presence of Maoists in the forested terrain of Gundrajgudem within the Kistaram police station limits of Sukma, a joint team of District Reserve Guard (DRG) and the elite unit of CoBRA (Commando Battalion for Resolute Action) personnel launched a search operation on Friday late evening. On Saturday, at around 9 am, an encounter ensued and continued intermittently between the forces and the Maoists . During the search operation in and around the encounter site, two bodies of Maoists, including one of a female,’ said Sunderraj P, Bastar Range Inspector General of Police.

This year, 83 bodies of Maoists have been recovered so far in separate encounters in Chhattisgarh. Over the last 13 months, more than 300 Maoists have been killed, over 985 have surrendered, and 1,177 have been arrested. Sukma remains one of the worst Maoist-affected districts in Bastar and being cited as an epicentre of left-wing extremists in south Chhattisgarh.