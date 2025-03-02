State government to provide free cancer vaccine for girls aged 0-14 across state

Mumbai: Maharashtra state government has decided to provide free cancer vaccine for girls aged 0-14 across state. Health Minister Prakash Abitkar announced this.

‘With changes in lifestyle, cancer cases are rising in both rural and urban areas. Previously, cancer was often linked to specific addictions, but now it’s being detected across all age groups, including children. This is highly concerning. We have requested our Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister, Ajit Pawar, to provide free cancer vaccinations to girls aged 0-14. He has agreed to implement this initiative through the Maharashtra government,” Prakash Abitkar said.

Human Papillomavirus (HPV) is a common sexually transmitted infection. Only high-risk forms of the virus can progress to cancer. The vaccine is used to prevent HPV-related cancers, such as cervical and vaginal cancer. It is administered as a series of shots to protect against cancer and other HPV-related conditions.