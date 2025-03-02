Yoga asanas to boost your heart health

Yoga combines physical movement, breath control, and mindfulness, all of which help regulate the nervous system. Stress activates the sympathetic nervous system, leading to increased heart rate, high blood pressure, and muscle tension. Yoga counteracts this by stimulating the parasympathetic nervous system, promoting relaxation, reducing cortisol levels, and improving oxygen flow throughout the body.
Certain yoga asanas, especially those focusing on deep breathing and gentle stretches, can calm the mind, ease anxiety, and improve heart health by lowering blood pressure, enhancing circulation, and reducing inflammation.
- Uttanasana
Stand straightNow, slowly bend forward
The goal is to place your palms on the floor (folding your body in half)
Touching your toes may also be enough if you are unable to bend far enough.
2. Vrikshasana
Stand straight
Raise your arms the hold them straight toward the ceiling
Now lift either one of your legs and place your feet on the other thigh
You can rest your right foot on the left knee on the side or anywhere from that to the thigh
Ideally, your foot should be as far up on your thigh as it can get
Hold this position for 30 seconds and repeat 4-5 times minimum
3. Tadasana
Stand straight with your legs at the same distance as your shoulders
Lift your hands toward the ceiling
Open your palms and stretch as far up as possible
At this point, join your hands and entangle them forcing your palms to face the ceiling
You are encouraged to look upwards
Hold this stretch for 10 seconds and repeat 3-5 times
4. Balasana
Sit straight with your legs folded
At this point, your feet are supposed to be facing upwards
Now, slowly bend your torso forward on the floor
At this point, your arms should be extending forward as well, as far as possible
Your face should also be facing the floor as well as your palms
Your calves, forehead, and palms should all be touching the ground in this position
As it only stretches your body and is a resting pose, it provides comfort and relaxation
Hold this position for 10-15 seconds and perform 4-5 sets daily.
5. Bhujangasana
Lie on the floor, face facing the ground
Now, place your palms on your sides and slowly lift your torso
At this point, the only body parts touching the ground should be your palms and lower body
Hold this position for 30 seconds and release
Repeat 3-4 times daily
6. Setu bandhasana
Put your feet firmly on the ground while lying down on your back with the knees bent
Legs should remain hip-width apart at this point
With the palms facing down, position your hands at your sides
Inhale, then gently lift your hips off the floor while rolling your spine up
Press your feet firmly into the ground
To raise your hips higher, try to tighten your hips
Return to your normal position after holding this position for 4–8 breaths
