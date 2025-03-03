Akasa Air launches daily direct flights to UAE from these Indian cities: Details

Mumbai: Indian airliner Akasa Air launched daily direct flights to the UAE. The airline will operate flights connecting Abu Dhabi from Bengaluru and Mumbai. The new services will complement its daily service between Mumbai and the UAE capital.

The daily flight to Bengaluru leaves at 10am and lands in Abu Dhabi at 12:35pm, while the returning flight takes off at 3am and lands in the Indian city at 08:45am local time. Daily flights to Ahmedabad leave at 22:45pm and lands in Abu Dhabi at 1am and the returning flight takes off at 14:50pm and arrives at the Indian city at 19:25pm local time.

Akasa Air currently connects with 22 Indian and five international cities, namely Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kochi, Delhi, Guwahati, Agartala, Pune, Lucknow, Goa, Hyderabad, Varanasi, Bagdogra, Bhubaneswar, Kolkata, Port Blair, Ayodhya, Gwalior, Srinagar, Prayagraj, Gorakhpur, Doha (Qatar), Jeddah, Riyadh (Kingdom of Saudi Arabia), Abu Dhabi (UAE) and Kuwait City (Kuwait).

The carrier launched its first commercial flight on August 7, 2022 and commenced international operations on March 28 2024, offering non-stop flights from Mumbai to Doha.