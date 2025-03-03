Include these foods in your diet to  cure hypothyroidism

Thyroid is a gland that produces hormones which help regulate the body’s metabolism and heart rate. However, fluctuations in hormonal secretions result in problems like hyperthyroidism (too much thyroid hormone, which speeds up the body’s functions) and hypothyroidism ( too little thyroid hormone, which slows down the body’s functions).

As per experts including certain foods in our diet can cure hypothyroidism. Foods that are rich in iron, zinc, selenium, iodine and Vitamin D, they really help in managing the symptoms. These foods also help you to reduce your medication to a large degree if you eat right.

The foods which help cure hypothyroidism are found in the below:

Iodine is found in salt, that is one source. Apart from that, you get it in seaweed, in kelp, in fish and eggs, they’re rich in iodine.

Selenium is found in just two Brazil nuts. If you take two Brazil nuts a day, you have your adequate amounts of selenium that you need.

For zinc, you can take pumpkin seeds.

For iron, you can eat leafy vegetables, red meat, and lentils.

Vitamin D is best found in the flesh of fatty fish and fish liver oils. Additionally, smaller amounts are also found in egg yolks, cheese, and beef liver.