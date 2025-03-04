Air India to shift Tokyo operations to Haneda Airport

Mumbai: The flag carrier of India, Air India has decided to shift its non-stop flights between Delhi and Tokyo. The air carrier will now operate four weekly flights to Tokyo’s Haneda Airport (HND), replacing the current services to Narita International Airport (NRT). The change will start from 31st March 2025.

Haneda Airport is just 18 km from downtown Tokyo, compared to Narita’s 70 km distance. This shift will cut travel time to Tokyo Station from nearly an hour to just 30 minutes

Air India is expanding its partnership with All Nippon Airways (ANA), a fellow Star Alliance member. From 1 April 2025, Air India passengers will be able to connect seamlessly from Haneda to six major Japanese cities:

Fukuoka

Hiroshima

Nagoya

Okinawa

Osaka

Sapporo

In return, ANA will place its ‘NH’ code on Air India’s flights between Delhi and major Indian cities, including Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Pune.

New Flight Schedule for Delhi-Tokyo Haneda

AI358: Departs Delhi at 20:20, arrives at Tokyo Haneda at 07:55 (next day). Operates on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays.

AI357: Departs Tokyo Haneda at 11:50, arrives in Delhi at 17:25. Operates on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays.These flights will continue to be operated on Air India’s Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, offering 18 Business Class flatbeds and 238 Economy seats.

Bookings for the Delhi-Tokyo Haneda flights are now open through all Air India channels, with codeshare flights available for booking soon.