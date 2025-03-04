Delhi HC grants bail to wrestler Sushil Kumar in Sagar Dhankar murder case

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday granted regular bail to wrestler Sushil Kumar in the Sagar Dhankar murder case. Justice Sanjeev Narula approved the bail on furnishing a bond of ?50,000 and two sureties of the same amount. The detailed court order is yet to be uploaded. Sushil Kumar was arrested in connection with the case, which involved the fatal assault on junior wrestler Sagar Dhankar at Chhatrasal Stadium on May 4, 2021. He had previously been granted interim bail for knee surgery in July 2023.

During the bail hearing, Kumar’s defense, represented by advocates R.S. Malik and Sumeet Shokeen, argued that he had been in custody for over three and a half years. They pointed out that only around 30 out of 186 prosecution witnesses had been examined in the past three years, suggesting that the trial was progressing slowly. The prosecution alleges that Sagar Dhankar, along with other victims, was brutally beaten by Kumar and his associates, resulting in Dhankar’s death from his injuries.

Sushil Kumar remains one of India’s most accomplished wrestlers, having won a bronze medal at the 2008 Beijing Olympics and a silver medal at the 2012 London Olympics. Despite his achievements, his legal troubles have overshadowed his career. The case against him continues as he and several co-accused face trial for their alleged roles in Dhankar’s murder.