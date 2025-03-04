Flydubai announces flights to three new destinations: Details

Dubai: Dubai-based carrier flydubai has announced the launch of three new destinations in Iran. The airline will operate flights to to Bushehr, Tabriz and Qeshm. The flights to Bushehr and Tabriz will start from from March 13. Flights to Qeshm will start from march 14.

This comes after the carrier recently announced Al Alamein in Egypt and Antalya in Türkiye as its latest seasonal summer destinations between June and September.

Flights to Antalya International Airport (AYT) will operate from June 5 with a daily service from Terminal 2, Dubai International (DXB). In addition to Antalya, flydubai will restart its seasonal summer routes to Bodrum and Trabzon in Turkey between June and September. With the addition of its operations to Antalya, flydubai expands its network in Turkey to six points including Ankara, Bodrum, Istanbul Airport, Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen Airport and Trabzon.