Foreign Portfolio Investors withdrew Rs 41,478 crore from Indian markets

Mumbai: Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) have extended their selling spree to the fifth consecutive month in February. FPIs withdrew Rs 41,748 crore from the secondary market amid rising global trade tensions and attractive U.S. bond yields.

During the last trading session of February, they sold stocks worth Rs11,639 crore. This was the biggest single-day sell-off of 2025 so far and surpassing the previous record set on January 14, when they pulled out Rs 8,132 crore from exchanges.

So far this year, FPIs have withdrawn Rs 1,23,652 crore from the Indian exchanges, remaining net sellers for 43 out of 46 trading sessions, with an average daily outflow of Rs 2,688 crore. Out of 20 trading sessions last month, they remained net sellers for 18 sessions, and in January, they were net sellers for 25 out of 26 sessions, pulling out Rs 81,904 crore.

Also Read; Lenovo ThinkPad X9 14 Aura Edition launched in India: Price, Specifications

According to the NSE’s latest report, FPI ownership in the NSE-listed and Nifty 50 companies fell by 30 basis points and 15 basis points QoQ to a 13-year and 12-year low of 17.4% and 24.3%, respectively, in the December quarter, while that in the Nifty 500 Index remained steady at 18.8%, indicating higher selling in large-cap stocks.

Foreign institutional investors (FII) or Foreign portfolio investors (FPI) are those who invest in the financial assets of a country while not being part of it. On the other hand, Domestic Institutional Investors (DII) are those who invest in the country they are living in. Both types of investors can impact the economy’s net investment flows.