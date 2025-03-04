Honor launches new TWS headsets: Price, Features

Mumbai: Honor Earbuds Open were unveiled at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2025. Honor Earbuds Open price in select European countries is set at EUR 149.90 (roughly Rs. 13,600). The earphones are offered in Polar Black and Polar Gold colour options.

The Honor Earbuds Open are made of skin-friendly silicone and high-performance nickel-titanium memory alloy, which are said to “optimise stability and comfort.” The slim ear hooks are said to ensure compatibility with people who wear glasses. The earphones have 16mm multi-magnetic circuit drivers with a high-elasticity TPU composite diaphragm and titanium-plated tweeter dome. They also have surround subwoofers, which help users experience immersive, spatial audio.

Honor’s open-ear TWS earphones support hybrid active noise cancellation as well as environmental noise cancellation (ENC) for clearer calls. They also get pop-up pairing, Bluetooth 5.2, dual connectivity and a Find Earbuds feature. Adjusting volume is accomplished via swipe up/down gestures alongside double and triple tap, as well as long presses for changing modes, playback controls, and answering/ending calls.

Among supported AI features are AI Privacy Call which uses the reverse sound field acoustic system to reduce sound leakage and is said to ensure privacy even in places like elevators and conference halls. The AI Agent feature can be used to access the voice assistant of the paired device. The AI Translation feature supports 15 languages and has three modes including Shared, Exclusive and Simultaneous Interpretation.

The Honor Earbuds Open are claimed to last for up to 22 hours on a single charge with the case, while the earphones are said to offer a playback time of up to six hours. The earbuds have a 58mAh battery each, while the case has a 480mAh cell.