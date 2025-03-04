PM Modi inaugurates Vantara in Jamnagar, highlights wildlife conservation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently inaugurated and visited Vantara, a wildlife rescue, conservation, and rehabilitation center in Jamnagar, Gujarat. During his visit, he explored the facility and interacted closely with rehabilitated animals. Accompanied by Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, Anant Ambani, and Radhika Merchant, PM Modi also visited the wildlife hospital, which is equipped with advanced medical technology such as MRI, CT scans, and ICUs. The center houses a variety of rescued and rehabilitated animals, including endangered species like the Clouded Leopard, White Lion, and Caracal.

At Vantara, PM Modi observed several conservation initiatives, including the breeding and rehabilitation of Asiatic Lions, Snow Leopards, and One-Horned Rhinos. He personally engaged with animals, feeding and playing with cubs, walking among zebras, and observing medical procedures such as an MRI on an Asiatic Lion and life-saving surgery on a rescued Leopard. The Prime Minister also witnessed hydrotherapy treatments for elephants suffering from arthritis and foot issues, emphasizing the center’s efforts in wildlife care. Notably, he interacted with rare species such as a Golden Tiger, two-headed snakes and turtles, Tapirs, and Giant Otters, while also releasing rescued parrots back into the wild.

PM Modi’s visit highlighted his deep commitment to wildlife conservation, reinforcing India’s efforts in protecting biodiversity. His engagement at Vantara followed his recent lion safari at Gir National Park on World Wildlife Day, where he reaffirmed India’s dedication to preserving endangered species. He marked the occasion by urging global efforts to safeguard wildlife, emphasizing that every species plays a vital role in maintaining ecological balance. His visit and message underscored India’s proactive role in conservation, aligning with its broader environmental commitments.