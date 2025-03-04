TMC slams EC’s clarification on duplicate voter IDs, calls it contradictory

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has dismissed the Election Commission’s (EC) clarification on duplicate voter ID numbers, calling it a “cover-up” and citing contradictions in the poll panel’s own rules. TMC MP Saket Gokhale shared excerpts from the EC’s ‘Handbook for Electoral Registration Officers’ to challenge the explanation, arguing that the issuance of identical voter ID numbers across states violates established guidelines. He pointed out that each Assembly constituency has a distinct Functional Unique Serial Number (FUSN), making it impossible for two voters from different regions to share the same EPIC number. Gokhale also warned that such duplication could lead to voters being denied their right to vote due to mismatched photographs on electoral rolls.

TMC leaders alleged that the duplicate EPIC numbers were a deliberate attempt at voter suppression, benefiting the ruling BJP. They claimed that identical voter IDs issued across states could result in disenfranchisement, particularly in opposition strongholds. Gokhale criticized the EC for failing to maintain transparency and demanded that the commission disclose the number of active EPIC cards and how many have been duplicated. He also expressed concerns over the neutrality of the EC, highlighting that its top officials are now appointed by a panel dominated by the Prime Minister and the Home Minister. TMC MP Kirti Azad echoed these concerns, comparing the EC to a “caged bird” under government control and accusing it of colluding with the BJP to manipulate elections.

The Election Commission, in its defense, stated that duplicate voter ID numbers resulted from an older decentralized and manual system, which has since been replaced by the ERONET platform. The EC maintained that identical numbers do not affect voting rights, as each voter is only eligible to vote in their registered constituency. However, the TMC remains unconvinced and plans to escalate the issue in the upcoming Parliament session. Party leaders are also in discussions with INDIA bloc allies who have raised similar concerns about electoral roll discrepancies in their respective states.