Volkswagen launches Tera SUV

Mumbai: Volkswagen has finally unveiled the much anticipated Tera SUV. The Volkswagen Tera SUV has been entirely designed in Brazil and was showcased at the Rio de Janeiro Samba School Parade at the Marques de Sapucai in Rio de Janeiro.

The engine and powertrain specifications of the Volkswagen Tera have not been revealed by the company. However, as per reports, it houses a 1.0-liter TSi three-cylinder, petrol engine, capable of delivering a peak power and torque output of 116.38 HP and 178 Nm, respectively.

The Volkswagen Tera SUV has exterior elements like- a thin honeycomb grille with a large Volkswagen label, sleek LED, and broken-off LED DRLs. The front bumper also houses two air dams. The Volkswagen also gets 10-spoke diamond-cut alloy wheels.

The interior of the Volkswagen Tera SUV has been kept simple and features a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, which is a freestanding unit. The feature list also includes ADAS packaged, ambient lighting, a smartphone charging system, automatic climate control, and more.

The Volkswagen Tera has not announced its India launch. However, as of now, the German automaker is set to launch the Tera in Brazil by May 2025. As per estimates, the Tera SUV will make its way to India by the beginning of 2026.