12 killed, 30 injured in suicide bombing at military base

Karachi: At least 12 were killed and 30 others were injured in a suicide attack at a military base installation in north-western Pakistan. A group affiliated with the Pakistani Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack in Bannu, in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

As per reports, militants rammed two explosive-filled vehicles into the walls of the facility but that the attack was foiled by the security forces. Six militants were killed in an exchange of fire after the blast.

Attacks by the Pakistani Taliban (TTP) militant group have risen in recent years against Pakistani police and military in areas near the Afghan border. Militants have targeted Bannu several times. Last November, a suicide car bomb killed 12 troops and wounded several others at a security post.

In July, a suicide bomber detonated his explosives-laden vehicle and other militants opened fire near the outer wall of the military facility.