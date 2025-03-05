20-Year-Old Woman Found Dead at In-Laws’ Home, Family Alleges Harassment

A 20-year-old woman named Nikitha from Padanna, Valiyaparamba, was found hanging at her husband’s house in Kasaragod, sparking allegations of harassment from her family. They claim she faced continuous mental abuse from her husband, Vaishakh, an NRI, and his family, which allegedly led to her death. Her mother, Geetha, stated that Vaishakh frequently threatened Nikitha and that she would send WhatsApp voice notes describing the harassment but deleted them out of fear. The family suspects foul play and doubts the circumstances surrounding her death.

According to Geetha, Vaishakh’s family had initially admitted to financial instability before the marriage. However, after the wedding, they allegedly harassed Nikitha over the amount of gold given. The family accused both Vaishakh and his relatives of making repeated demands and putting undue pressure on Nikitha. They also expressed frustration over the police’s delayed response, stating that statements were recorded only 12 days after the incident, raising concerns about a possible cover-up.

Nikitha’s relative, Ravi, further alleged that Vaishakh’s family might have used their political connections to suppress the case at the police station. The family also criticized the Thaliparamba police, claiming that the investigation was being deliberately stalled. They have vowed to pursue all legal avenues to ensure justice for Nikitha, demanding a fair and thorough investigation into her death.