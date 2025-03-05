Amritsar police seize 23 kg heroin, dismantle village drug network

Amritsar Rural Police recovered 23 kilograms of heroin from a house in Devi Dass Pura village as part of Punjab’s anti-drug campaign, “War on Drugs.” Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Satinder Singh stated that two individuals were named in the case: Lucky, a US-based smuggler, and Karan, a local from the village. The heroin was found at Karan’s residence, and efforts are underway to apprehend him. Singh also highlighted that drugs from Pakistan are being trafficked into India through drones.

Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav confirmed that the consignment is linked to a smuggling network operated by Jasmit Singh, alias Lucky, who is based in the US. Multiple police teams are working to track and arrest him. A first information report has been filed under the NDPS Act at Jandiala police station, and investigations are ongoing to uncover further connections within the network.

Under its intensified “War Against Drugs” drive, Punjab Police recently carried out 524 raids across the state, leading to 69 arrests and 53 FIRs. Law enforcement also inspected 164 pharmaceutical shops in six districts to curb illicit drug sales. The operation, involving 1,900 personnel, resulted in the seizure of 1.5 kg of heroin, 100g of opium, 7,610 intoxicant tablets, and Rs1.33 lakh in drug-related money. Additionally, 161 awareness programs were conducted to educate the public about the dangers of drug abuse.