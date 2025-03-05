Astrological predictions for today, March 5

Today is Shashthi Tithi of Falgun Shukla Paksha and Wednesday. Shashthi Tithi will remain till 12:52 pm today. Vaidhrithi Yoga will remain till 11:07 pm tonight. Also, Krittika Nakshatra will remain till 1:09 pm late tonight.

Aries

Today your day will be full of happy moments. Today you will get good news from the family. All your work will be successful today. Today you need to pay more attention to your work. Today is going to be a good day for students.

Taurus

Today is going to be a good day for you. Today is an auspicious day for people who are thinking of buying a house. You will get back the money stuck somewhere today.

Gemini

Today your day is going to start with new enthusiasm. People troubled by financial problems will get relief. Today you can buy new jewelry for your spouse. You will get back the money given to someone.

Cancer

Today your day will be full of happiness. People doing business will get good profits. Today is going to be a good day for students.

Leo

Today is going to be a great day for you. Today there will be good profit in business as compared to every day. The loan application will be approved today. Your family harmony is going to be good today.

Virgo

Today is going to be a favorable day for you. Today is the right time to complete any of your pending work. People suffering from health problems will feel better today. People looking for a job are likely to get a good job. People doing private jobs will get an increment in their salary.

Libra

Today is going to be a great day for you. Today you may get a job offer from a big company.

Scorpio

Today is going to be a favorable day for you. Today you will get rid of the ongoing dispute with someone. Take care of the elders of the family.

Sagittarius

Today is going to be a good day for you. Employees working in multinational companies will get promotions. People looking for a job will get a job proposal from a big company.

Capricorn

Today is going to be a day full of enthusiasm. There will be a better improvement in your business, which will make you feel relaxed

Aquarius

Today is going to bring happiness to you. Your good work will be appreciated by the family. Today is going to be a very special day for women. Students preparing for competition should continue their preparation.

Pisces

Today is going to be a very happy day for you. People suffering from arthritis will get relief today. Today, there will be an atmosphere of happiness and peace in the family.