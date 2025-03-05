Cabinet Approves Ropeway Projects for Kedarnath

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved the construction of a ropeway from Govindghat to Hemkund Sahib Ji in Uttarakhand. This 12.4-kilometre project, estimated at ?2,730.13 crore, aims to ease the arduous 21-km trek to the revered Sikh pilgrimage site. The ropeway will utilize advanced Monocable Detachable Gondola (MDG) and Tricable Detachable Gondola (3S) technologies to ensure smooth and efficient transport, accommodating up to 11,000 passengers per day. The project is expected to boost employment opportunities in tourism, hospitality, and related sectors while also benefiting visitors to the UNESCO-listed Valley of Flowers.

In addition, the Cabinet has approved the Kedarnath ropeway project, a 12.9-kilometre-long system with a budget of ?4,081 crore. Designed with 3S technology, the ropeway will reduce travel time from 8-9 hours to just 36 minutes, significantly improving accessibility for pilgrims. With a capacity of 18,000 passengers per day, the project is expected to enhance tourism, create employment, and provide a more sustainable travel option to the Kedarnath temple. The ropeway will ensure all-weather connectivity between Sonprayag and Kedarnath, benefiting the annual influx of approximately 20 lakh pilgrims.

Both projects mark a major step in improving last-mile connectivity to these important pilgrimage destinations. The ropeways are expected to drive socio-economic development in the region, making religious travel more convenient while also reducing environmental impact. By integrating modern transport infrastructure with these sacred sites, the initiatives will enhance the overall experience for pilgrims and tourists, supporting local businesses and fostering year-round economic growth.