Holi 2025: Indian Railways announces special train to this state: Details

New Delhi: Indian Railways is set to run a special Holi train between Bihar and Delhi on selected dates. These special trains were announced for of passengers during Holi.

Train number 05113/05114 Chhapra-Anand Vihar Terminal-Chhapra Weekly Festival Special will run from Chhapra from March 5 to March 26 and from Anand Vihar Terminal from March 6 to March 27, completing four rounds in total.

Train number 05113 Chhapra-Anand Vihar Terminal Weekly Festival Special will depart from Chhapra every Wednesday from March 5 to 26 at 15:45 hrs. Here is the train schedule:

Chhapra Kachhari at 15:57 hrs

Mashrakh at 16:47 hrs

Didhwa Dubauli at 17:19 hrs

Thawe at 18:50 hrs

Tamkuhi Road at 19:22 hrs

Padrauna at 19:55 hrs

Kaptanganj at 21:20 hrs

Gorakhpur at 22:40 hrs

Khalilabad at 23:16 hrs

Basti at 23:44 hrs

Gonda at 01:10 hrs (next day)

Budhwal at 03:03 hrs

Sitapur Jn. at 04:55 hrs

Shahjahanpur at 07:02 hrs

Bareilly at 08:00 hrs

Moradabad at 10:00 hrs

The train will finally reach Anand Vihar Terminal at 14:25 hrs.

Train Schedule From Anand Vihar Terminal

On the return journey, train number 05114 Anand Vihar Terminal-Chhapra Weekly Festival Special will depart from Anand Vihar Terminal every Thursday from March 6 to 27 at 16:00 hrs. It will reach:

Moradabad at 19:00 hrs

Bareilly at 21:10 hrs

Shahjahanpur at 22:42 hrs

Sitapur Jn. at 01:10 hrs (next day)

Budhwal at 03:17 hrs

Gonda at 04:20 hrs

Basti at 05:50 hrs

Khalilabad at 06:27 hrs

Gorakhpur at 07:20 hrs

Kaptanganj at 08:17 hrs

Padrauna at 08:57 hrs

Tamkuhi Road at 09:32 hrs

Thawe at 10:45 hrs

Didhwa Dubauli at 11:42 hrs

Mashrakh at 12:15 hrs

Chhapra Kachhari at 13:20 hrs

The train will finally arrive at Chhapra at 14:00 hrs.

This special train will have a total of 22 coaches, including 2 SLRD coaches, 6 General Second-Class coaches, 10 Sleeper-Class coaches, 3 AC Third-Class coaches, 1 AC Second-Class coach.